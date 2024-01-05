Charly Boy Slams Minister Over Hospital Visit to Zack Orji

Nigerian singer, actovist, Charly Boy, has slammed Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, for her visit to Zack Orji, the ailing actor, at the hospital. Orji had slumped on December 29 and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the national hospital in Abuja.

On Tuesday, Musawa, along with Remi Tinubu, the first lady, and Nana Shettima, the wife of the vice president, visited the ailing actor at the hospital. The minister in a statement prayed for Orji’s recovery and called for support for the movie star. Reacting to the visit on X, Charly Boy expressed disapproval, arguing that Nigeria has more pressing issues. He questioned the relevance of the visit to addressing national issues like the rising cost of living and the recent air force bombing in Kaduna State.

Charly Boy further proposed that, given Orji’s perceived support for the government, they could extend genuine assistance by facilitating his treatment abroad, rather than depending on the na- tional hospital, which he described as a “mortuary”. “Chronic attention seekers make we hear word. Nigeria currently has bigger terminal problems wey pass Zack Orji,” he wrote. “Everyone including the factory fitted mumu’s for dis country know he is the least of our problems.

“How does dat visit bring down the price of petrol or the devilish rising cost of living. “Shey, no be civilians for Kaduna State who were ‘mistakenly’ bombed by the Air force. Over 300 casualties, dey do not deserve visitation or a day of national mourning abi? “If una wan help Zack, carryam go abroad since na una strong supporter. National hospital is a mortuary.” Orji was vocal about his support for the ruling party during the presidential campaign in 2022.

The actor was appointed a Director of Performing Arts for the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year. Charly Boy is best known for his alter- native lifestyle, political views, and media productions.