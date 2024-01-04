Charly Boy Slams Arts Minister Over Visit To Ailing Actor, Zack Orji

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Zack Orji is in a critical condition at the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Abuja, fighting for his life.

According to Zack Orji’s friends, the ailing actor was sent to the hospital a few days after collapsing in the bathroom, leaving him unable to move or walk.

Following the news of the actor’s health condition, the veteran actor was visited by Barrister Musawa in the hospital.

Giving a health update, Hannatu Musawa disclosed that the actor had undergone brain surgery on Tuesday following his transfer to an exclusive Abuja hospital.

She called for Nigerians to support the veteran, describing him as a valuable asset to the country.

In response to Hannatu’s visit, Charly Boy stated that Nigeria has a more serious terminal issue than Zack Orji, but the government decided to neglect it in favour of the ailing actor.

Charly Boy further stated that if the government intend to help Zack, he should be sent overseas because he is an enthusiastic supporter of the government.

