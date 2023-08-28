Charly Boy Sends Strong Message To Obidient As Tribunal Sets Judgment Date

Following the date set by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to deliver its final judgement on the case brought before him by the Presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, veteran Nigerian singer, Charly Boy have send a strong message to the “Obidients”.

New Telegraph gathered that the presidential Tribunal set Saturday, September 16 for the final ruling on the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s election.

Recall that on Monday, reports said that the tribunal had set September 16, as the day for issuing its final decision on the results of the 2023 presidential election.

The tribunal has until this day to rule on the three petitions filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Labour Party (LP), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as each of their respective presidential candidates, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, and Princess Chichi Ojei.

Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are the defendants in the proceedings.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the reported date for judgement delivery, Charly Boy called on supporters of Peter Obi and the Labour Party popularly known as obidients to get ready.

Taking to his official X handle on Monday, Auhgust 28, he wrote, “OBIDIENTS ARE U Ready? Tribunal (PEPT) has announced that the judgment date for the cases involving Peter Obi and the Labour Party against Bola Tinubu, INEC, Shettima, and APC, as well as the PDP’s case of Atiku against APC, INEC, and Tinubu, is scheduled for September 16, 2023.”

OBIDIENTS ARE U Ready?

Tribunal (PEPT) has announced that the judgment date for the cases involving Peter Obi and the Labour Party against Bola Tinubu, INEC, Shettima, and APC, as well as the PDP’s case of Atiku against APC, INEC, and Tinubu, is scheduled for September 16, 2023. pic.twitter.com/MX1Dr6n6co — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) August 28, 2023