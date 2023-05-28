New Telegraph

May 29, 2023
Charly Boy Sends Strong Message To Nigerians Ahead Of May 29

Barely 24 hours to the inauguration of the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,  Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, veteran Nigerian singer and a die-hard-fan of Obident movement, Charly Boy has urged Nigerians not to feel unhappy over the situation of the country.

The singer who made this known on Sunday via his Instagram handle said that many people are unhappy about how issues regarding the 2023 election in Nigeria have panned out.

According to him, it feels like evil and wickedness have won over the goodness and desire of many Nigerians.

Charly Boy, however, said it is important for people to be gentle with themselves and remember that things are not yet over.

He wrote: “I know many people are sad and unhappy about how Nigeria has panned out. It feels like evil and wickedness have won over goodness and the desire of millions of Nigerians. Don’t be unhappy
Be gentle with yourself and let the process play out.

Just remember, it’s not yet over. For now, smile and make yourself a priority. A very happy, peaceful and reflective Sunday my people. God is able”

 

