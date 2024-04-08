Charly Boy Reacts To AY Makun, Wife’s Marital Crisis

Famous Nigerian entertainer, Charly Boy has weighed into the ongoing marital issues between comedian AY Makun and his wife, Mabel.

New Telegraph had on Sunday reported that AY Makun confirmed the divergent split rumours pertaining to him and his spouse, Mabel.

He admitted his shortcomings and how he destroyed a twenty-year friendship and marriage.

Following his marriage breakup, Mabel shared a post on her Instagram page implying that she now responds to disrespect by distancing herself.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the breakup news, Charly Boy, gave his two cents, noting that a broken marriage is not always a reflection of failure but rather, an opportunity for growth and self-discovery.

He encouraged the comedian, asserting that the strongest people occasionally come from the most dysfunctional marriages.

He said; “Abegi make una leave AY alone. It is not always true dat a broken marriage is a reflection of failure, but rather an opportunity for growth and self-discovery.

“Sometimes the most broken marriages produce the strongest individuals. 20yrs no bi beans. Una Well done. AY, edi ok. It’s unfortunate but shit happens. Who never fuckup raise our hands.”

See post below;