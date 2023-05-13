New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Charly Boy Reacts After Photos Of Him On Wheelchair Breaks The Internet

Veteran Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known by his stage name Charly Boy has finally broken the silence on the recent viral picture of him sitting in a wheelchair at the airport.

It would be recalled that there were mixed reactions after the singer’s pictures of him sitting in the wheelchair appeared on social media, with many audiences showing concerns over his health as he recently survived cancer.

But taking to his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, Charly Boy said contrary to what they saw, he is perfectly fine and only wanted the airport officials to push him around because he was tired of walking.

He wrote, “I apologize if I made anybody worry about me.

“No be say anything dey do me. I’m just lazy/tired as I dey waka up and down for airport. So I tell officials to make dem just dey push me around.

“I no dey form Chief Justice oooo and I no disguise myself to go see Tinubu for London sha.”

