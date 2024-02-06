Charly Boy Opens Up, Says ‘I Scammed Banks Even Before 419 Became Popular’

Legendary Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has revealed that he had been “scamming” banks way before fraud, also known as 419, became popular in Nigeria.

He made this known in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, co-hosted by actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu.

Charly said, “I was scamming banks. Even before una begin to hear of 419, I don do small.”

Nedu inferred, “You used to scam banks and they paid?”

Charly Boy replied, “Yes, of course.”

The thespian singer also disclosed that he had his first child at 16 as he opened up about his love for gay people.

Recounting how a “woman” he went into the bedroom with “changed to a full-blown man” after showering.

Charly Boy also said he is tired of a submissive wife and now wants a woman who would make him submit.

