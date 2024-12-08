New Telegraph

Charly Boy Opens Up On Having Several Side Chick Despite Being Happily Married

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has shared details about his extramarital affairs.

Speaking in a recent interview with Arise TV, Charly Boy admitted to having multiple “Side chicks” despite being married to his wife, Diane for over 30 years.

The 74-year-old singer further revealed  that the “Side chicks” are more or less entertainers and emotional comforters, stressing that he has “Side chicks” of different ages with the oldest being 82.

READ ALSO:

Charly Boy said: “My house is so peaceful because of my wife, Diane. You can’t even start to imagine. Of course, all my executive side chicks.

“The executive side chicks keep me smiling. They make me laugh. They are like comedians. They entertain me but people might be thinking something else.

“There’s mental stimulation and all that. It’s not just about the physical aspect. I have both young and old side chicks.

“The oldest is 82 and she is still beautiful. The youngest is about 40-something.”

