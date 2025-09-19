Charly Boy Narrates How Obi Paid Him Surprise Visit

Veteran Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has narrated how former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, surprised him with a thoughtful early-morning visit.

Taking to his X handle on Friday, Charly Boy revealed that Obi called him at about 1 a.m., stating that he planned to stop by around 5 a.m.

To his surprise, Obi arrived at his home carrying a ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag. Initially, Charly Boy was puzzled about its contents, but later discovered it was filled with fruits and traditional items.

“In pidgin English, I talk say, as I come downstairs to meet him, na so I see one big Ghana Must Go bag by the entrance of my sitting room. I just dey wonder wetin dey inside,” he wrote.

After gisting with Obi for nearly two hours about Nigeria, politics, and family matters, Obi left the bag behind, insisting it was just a little token.

Charly Boy later opened it and was astonished to find three bottles of roasted groundnuts, alligator pepper, kolanuts, pawpaw, oranges, agara, mangos, bananas, and more, all carefully handpicked by Obi himself.

“I just don’t know when I fall for the ground begin laugh,” Charly Boy shared. “As I call am to thank am, he say, “Senior, I no fit give you money, but I fit give you this one, na my hand pick.”

Charly Boy, a staunch supporter of Obi and the Obidient Movement, had actively campaigned for him during the 2023 presidential election.

This surprise gesture has further deepened his admiration for the former governor, whom he praised for his humility and native intelligence.