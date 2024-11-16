Charly Boy: I Started Visiting Brothels at 12

Share

Acee Nigerian singer and activist, Charly Boy, has opened up about his childhood sexual abuse. In a recent episode of the Duke Rants podcast, the ‘Odudubariba’ hitmaker disclosed that he was raped at the age of 10 by his nanny. The 70-year-old activist said due to his innocence and lack of understanding, he didn’t recognize it as abuse and instead felt pleasure.

Charly Boy said the rape incident marked the beginning of his early introduction to sex. He added that by age 12, he was already sexually active, contracted gon – orrhea, and frequented brothels.

“I was about 17 years old when I had my first child, even at 12, I was sexually active. If we want to take it back a little bit, when I was 10, I didn’t know what it was all about; I was raped by my nanny and the day my mother found out, she was angry I did not feel raped at that age,” he said. “I actually enjoyed it because I didn’t know what was going on, but it felt good. My mother drove her away and that was where it ended. At 12, I had already contracted gonorrhea and was going to the brothels around. I was really introduced to sex by one of my crazy cous – ins. When I was 15 or 16 and two families came to the house with their daughters.

“My father called me. There’s a way that my father calls me and then I know there’s trouble, so when he called me in that manner I went. He then asked me if I knew the girls and I said yeah even though I knew where the conversation was going. So I told him that all the boys on my team knew them all. He said one of the girls was pregnant and I denied it.”

