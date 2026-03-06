Charly Boy Gifts Obasanjo Gigantic Present At 89th Birthday

Legendary Nigerian singer, songwriter and Nollywood actor, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has melted hearts after surprising former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo during his 89th birthday celebration on Thursday, March 5.

In a video shared on his X page, Charly Boy stormed the celebration carrying a large gift box on his head before presenting it to the former Nigerian leader.

Captioning the post, Charly Boy said the bond he shares with Obasanjo reminds him of his late father, who was once a close friend of the former president.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo, after receiving the gift, planted a soft kiss on his forehead, which got guests at the event talking and laughing.

Charly Boy, however, said celebrations are sometimes more about honouring people and appreciating their impact than long speeches or luxury.

Sharing his experience, Charly Boy wrote, “Lately, I don’t find myself falling for Baba, His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. No be play Baba na man of many parts.

“E be like say our relationship don shift enter another level o… The kind level wey dey warm my heart and dey always make Baba smile anytime him sight me.

“Sometimes I even dey feel say my late papa, wey be Baba old friend, still dey whisper to me through am… but deep down, the feeling is real.”

“I carry my birthday gift. But I no carry am normal way. I am balanced for my head, Gidigba! Village boy style. Step by step, I waka go the high table… just respect, rhythm and small drama,” he added.