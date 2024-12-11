Share

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy or Area Fada1, has sparked discussions on social media with a controversial post on X.

In his post, Charly Boy accused some Yorubas of abandoning their traditional commitment to justice and ethical principles in favour of political loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He wrote, “For many Yorubas, I think their new motto should be, ‘On the mandate of crooks we stand.’

“While Nigeria celebrates Dele Farotimi, some Yorubas are mostly against his fight for justice.

“That’s the new position of a once ethical-value-oriented people who are now ‘tribe-captured’ by Tinubu.”

The entertainer also posed a reflective question to his followers, asking, “Am I the only person thinking like this? Did I get it all wrong?”

Charly Boy’s comments have generated mixed reactions online.

While some agreed with his assertion, others criticized the post as divisive and accused him of generalizing.

Many also defended the Yoruba community, arguing that political opinions and loyalties are diverse within the ethnic group.

This is not the first time Charly Boy has publicly criticized Nigeria’s political climate and leadership.

Known for his outspoken stance on social and political issues, he has often used his platform to challenge government policies and advocate for justice and accountability.

His reference to Dele Farotimi, a prominent human rights activist and lawyer, highlights the ongoing tension in Nigeria’s socio-political discourse, especially concerning the administration of President Tinubu.

Farotimi has been vocal in his criticism of the government, advocating for systemic change and justice.

Charly Boy’s post has reignited conversations about tribalism, political loyalty, and the role of activism in shaping Nigeria’s future.

