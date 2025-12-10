Charly Boy Criticises FG Over Rapid Benin Mobilisation⁩

Nigerian singer-songwriter and actor, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has criticised the Federal Government for what he described as a “double standard” in the handling of insecurity, noting that authorities respond faster to foreign crises than to the dangers faced daily by Nigerians.

In a message shared on his social media platforms, Charly Boy questioned why the government was able to swiftly mobilise fighter jets, armed personnel and military equipment to intervene in the crisis in the Republic of Benin, yet continues to act slowly at home where citizens face constant attacks from bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups.

He argued that if Nigeria could rapidly deploy resources to support a neighbouring country, then the same level of urgency should be applied to protect farmers, schoolchildren, traders and communities across the nation who live in fear.

According to the him, many rural areas and villages have become unsafe, with residents unable to sleep peacefully or move freely due to persistent insecurity.

He said parents are increasingly anxious about the future, while economic activities suffer as violence spreads.

Charly Boy added that the government cannot claim to be deaf to the cries of its own citizens while showing capacity abroad, stressing that Nigerians deserve protection, safety and decisive action within their own borders.