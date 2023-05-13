New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Charly Boy breaks silence over disturbing photos of him on wheelchair

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has broken his silence on the recent viral picture of him sitting on wheelchair at the airport.

Recall that the veteran singer elicited mixed reactions after pictures of him sitting on wheelchair surfaced on social media, with many expressing concerns over his health as he recently survived cancer.
But in a tweet on Saturday, Charly Boy said he was perfectly okay, adding that he was just tired of walking and asked airport officials to push him around.

He wrote, “I apologize if I made anybody worry about me.

“No be say anything dey do me. I just lazy/tired as I dey waka upandown for airport. So I tell officials make dem just dey push me around.

“I no dey form Chief Justice oooo and I no disguise myself to go see Tinubu for London sha.”

