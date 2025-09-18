Charlie Kirk Suspect Confessed In Hidden Note To Roommate, Prosecutors Allege

The man accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk confessed to killing the right-wing activist in a message to his roommate, prosecutors have alleged, as they announced seven charges against him.

Tyler Robinson, 22, left a note under a keyboard for his roommate to discover, said Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray.

He added that the roommate was the defendant’s romantic partner.

According to Gray, the note said: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it.”

The prosecutor also shared text messages between the roommates, including one in which the defendant allegedly said he shot Kirk because he had “had enough of his hatred”.