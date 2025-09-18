New Telegraph

September 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Charlie Kirk Suspect…

Charlie Kirk Suspect Confessed In Hidden Note To Roommate, Prosecutors Allege

The man accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk confessed to killing the right-wing activist in a message to his roommate, prosecutors have alleged, as they announced seven charges against him.

Tyler Robinson, 22, left a note under a keyboard for his roommate to discover, said Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray.

He added that the roommate was the defendant’s romantic partner.

According to Gray, the note said: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it.”

The prosecutor also shared text messages between the roommates, including one in which the defendant allegedly said he shot Kirk because he had “had enough of his hatred”.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

INC Wants Ibas Probed, Says Emergency Rule Cost Rivers 10,000 Jobs
Read Next

Madeleine McCann Suspect Freed From German Prison