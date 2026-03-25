Veteran Nigerian musician, Charlie Boy, reggae music superstar, Felyx Duke and Afro Juju Songster, Yomi Peters, are set to headline the America Music Awards presentation.

The award, which is scheduled to hold on Friday, March 27, at the Conference room of the City People Media Group, Gbagada, Lagos, will celebrate Olaleye Olaleye, a renowned Nigerian Software Engineer in Texas.

Also, the award honours the North America Nigeria 2025 Hip Hop Indigenous Artist in Diaspora Music Award presentation.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday, March 25, by the National President, Nigerian American Press Association (NAPA) and Executive Editor & Group Managing Director, Naija Standard Newspaper Inc USA, Dr George Elijah Otumu.

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According to the organisers, the historic ceremony will be hosted by A-List Master of Ceremony, MC McDonald and it is expected to attract celebrities, entrepreneurs and media legends from the foreign and local press.

The Chairperson of the day is the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Margaret Ochalla.

Other dignataries expected at the event include: Dr Seye Kehinde, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, City People Media Group, and Mayor Akinpelu, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Global Excellence Magazine.

Other important dignitaries include: Prince Ekundayo ASAJU, Publisher/Editor-in-chief First Weekly Magazine; Mr Ademola Adegbamigbe, Editor, The News Magazine/PM News Newspaper; Chief Dr Dele MOMODU, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Ovation International Magazine, and others.

The program is sponsored by Naija Standard Newspaper INC., USA (Texas), in collaboration with City People Media Group, Lagos State.