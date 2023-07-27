Charley Boy: I’ll Go Naked If Peter Obi Wins At Tribunal

Nigerian musician and songwriter, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has vowed to walk naked on the street if the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi defeated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Commission (INEC ) declared Tinubu the winner of the February 25 presidential election and was subsequently sworn in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, 2023

However, Obi and his party, LP, are currently in court challenging the victory of President Tinubu.

On Wednesday, Charly Boy who took to his verified Twitter page to pour out his concerns on the tribunal case said he would go naked to jubilate if the candidate of the Peter Obi wins at the tribunal.

He wrote, “When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

“For me, I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo [sic].

However, a few days ago, Charley Boy who has always been a strong supporter of Obidient movement, heaped praises on Peter Obi, describing him as the ‘chosen one’.

Speaking further, he acknowledged that the former Anambra Governor is his ‘Jesus on earth’.

According to him, his humanitarian personality and celebrating his 62nd birthday with thousands of displaced persons in different IDP camps in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Wednesday is remarkable.

He wrote: “Yesterday, His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi celebrated his birthday with over 18,000 displaced persons in different IDP camps in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state, He handed cheques and trucks of food items to them and assured them of a new Nigeria.

“I don tell una to say Peter na my own Jesus on earth, no be like some great grandfather wey suppose go tanda for der village dey still measure Prik with small children.”

“Peter no be una mate, he is the “Chosen One.”