Charles Onyeabor Drops First Single ‘You Can’t Tell Me Nothing’

Nigerian-Italian Afrobeat artist Charles Onyeabor begins the year with power, confidence, and purpose as he unveils his first single of the year, “You Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” produced by acclaimed producer C-Major.

The track serves as the lead single from his forthcoming album titled Legacy Continues, a project already generating anticipation among fans across Europe and Africa. “You Can’t Tell Me Nothing” is an unapologetic anthem of self-belief, resilience, and creative independence.

Driven by infectious Afrobeat rhythms, bold percussion, and a commanding vocal delivery, the song captures Charles Onyeabor at his most confident; embracing growth, shutting down doubt, and reaffirming his artistic authority.

It’s a powerful statement from an artist who has steadily built his name on global stages while honoring one of music’s most respected legacies. As the son of Afro-funk pioneer, William Onyeabor, Charles has consistently demonstrated that he is not merely preserving a legacy, he is expanding it.