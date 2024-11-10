Charles Okocha Reflects On Journey To Marriage After 7 Years Of Parenting

Share

Popular Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, better known for his vibrant persona and on-screen performances, has revealed that he is ready to embrace married life after years of fatherhood as a single parent.

In a recent interview, Okocha disclosed that he has been in a committed relationship since 2017 and is now prepared to take the next step.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Okocha announced his wedding through his Instagram account, sharing heartwarming photos with his fiancée and unveiling their wedding hashtag, #MICHARLES2024.

While speaking on the programme, Okocha disclosed that his new wife is a nurse based in America, saying, “I am getting married because it’s only right for me to be married.

“We have been dating since 2017, quietly, with no social media show of affection.

“She lives in America and is a nurse. So, it is true.”

The actor also noted that his children are supportive of his decision.

“My kids are very comfortable and happy with the news.”

As a father of two from previous relationships, Okocha’s decision marks a significant shift in his life.

Recall that in a previous interview Okocha had expressed doubts about marriage, stating, “The truth is, I have never been married in my life, and I am a happy man.

“You and I know what is going on these days; you see a couple married for a few years, and next, they are divorced.

“These are people you’ve looked up to, and now they’re divorced; how, then, do you want me to get into this marriage thing?”

Despite these earlier concerns, Okocha’s newfound readiness to settle down has been met with excitement from fans and well-wishers, eager to see the beloved actor step into this new chapter of his life.

