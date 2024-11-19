Charles Okocha Pledges Undying Love To Wife, Shares Wedding Photos

Share

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha has pledged undying love to his wife, Mimi Okocha with lovely photos as he shares photos from their wedding ceremony online.

The phenomenal actor who recently tied the knot took to his Instagram page to share photos from his wedding.

Charles could be seen putting on a white tuxedo and black shoes; his wife was in an overflowing ball gown as they posed in front of the church where they had their wedding.

Sharing the photos, he noted that he intends to love his wife till the wheels of time fall off.

He wrote: “My dear wife @mimi_okocha amo love you till the murfuckin wheels fall off ❤️❤️❤️”

spunky_hassana said: “Her smile is beautiful and priceless ❤️”

creambarbii wrote: “She’s gonna laugh foreverrrrrrr amen My people”

skin_polish_zone remarked: “Jay-Z will be happy to see this”

official_barbiecue remarked: “My mentor don marry and I still single congratulations Nunu”

