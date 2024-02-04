Charles Okocha: Man With Special Love for Hip Hop Style

Charles Okocha is one of Ni- geria’s finest movie actors in Nollywood. Aside being a great actor, who has been in the industry for a very long time, social media have posi- tively unveiled the hilarious side of him to the world.

This comic side of Charles Okocha, who is fondly called ‘Igwe Tupac’ by his followers has kept many entertainment on his TikTok and other social handles. Another interesting side of the actor, who is often described as an enigmatic father of two is his personal style. He is a lover of hip hop fashion. Jeans, t-shirts, Sneakers, Timberland boots, snapback caps and durags are his favourite fashion items.

When Charles Okocha decides to wear Nigerian native attire, he often spices it up with hip hop accessories. Even if this hilarious father of two decides it time to go formal with suits, he sometimes adds a little bit of hip hop style to it. The durag scarf has come to be his style Identity. It can be said that Charles Okocha found the fashion he loves and stuck to it.

If you are looking for a celebrity that rocks the right kind of hip hop style, Charles Okocha’s social handles points to the right direction.