CHARLES MUIA: Ibom Icon Hotel and Resort Poised for Exponential Growth, Expansion in 2024

Charles Muia is the General Manager of Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. He spoke on the efforts at putting the hotel on the global hospitality map as a prime property and first choice for business and leisure tourists, including the locals, seeking for well-apportioned and curated hospitality experience

Background

Charles Muia, General Manager of Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort, is a Kenya and a thoroughbred hospitality professional, with a global perspective, having been trained both in Africa and other parts of the world. Besides, his working experience, spanning over 30 years, cuts across the globe as he has been privileged to work in seven different countries before his present stint in Nigeria.

How would you describe Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort given its very expansive and enchanting nature?

Ibom Icon as you can see is a very expensive single five-star resort. It’s a very lucky resort in that guests who come here have enough space to walk around, apart from the food, beverage and accommodation, guests have ample time for other experiences within the resort.

Have there been recent upgrades in terms of the facilities in the resort?

Yes, there have been upgrades, sometime last year, we were able to do a mini refurbishment of all the suites areas, we have been able to work on the floor, getting new carpets and we have been able to procure new equipment in the kitchen, so we have done a lot in terms of upgrades.

How well have these upgrades impacted the resort’s offerings and what has been the response of your guests?

Some of these upgrades impact positively on service. For example, when you have a newer laundry machine it means delivery of linen can be faster and more efficient. When you have an efficient kitchen, it means food delivery will never get any complaints. In terms of the accommodation, we have already done a mockup room, it is a room that shows what we want to do in the future, guests have been coming and seeing this room and they have been very positive. In fact, guests who have been in this room whenever they come back, they want to insist that although the room is for show they want to spend nights in that room. We do hope that in this coming 2024 we will be able to roll out for the rehabilitation of more and more rooms.

What has been the clientele level of the hotel, especially in attracting guests from outside of its immediate environment?

I would say this resort has done very well in terms of business outside Akwa Ibom State. First, I would like you to understand that most of our businesses, I would say 95% of our businesses here come from Abuja and Lagos. You will also notice that most of the charity organisations that operate in this region, for example, you USAID, they patronise this resort quite often. You’ve seen other companies here where you can vividly tell that these are not people from Africa, and they keep on coming. So, I think we’ve done a great deal to attract markets outside the domicile markets within the region.

Akwa Ibom is known for its good food and warm hospitality culture, how much of this has the resort appropriated for the benefit of its guest?

Of course, one will never miss the warmth of our Akwa Ibom because 75 percent of our members of staff are from the communities of this region, therefore when you imbue the staff with a lot of professional trainings, of course, what you get is a positive impact on the guests. Therefore I would say we have scored in that area. Most of our food, I mean more than 50 per cent of our culinary art in this resort, are local cuisines and as you know, we provide both the local cuisines and international cuisines. I would say that we’ve scored massive points in that area too.

What has been the global trend in hospitality for 2023 and how much of this was reflected in your operations here?

Originally, people visited hotels for various reasons and one of them was, visiting a hotel where one just wanted to have good food and good accommodation plus beverage. But the global trend now dictate a little differently where people are travelling all over the world in search of different experiences. These experiences are what we never thought of before. In other words, visiting a resort might mean, apart from whatever you are getting from that resort, your surrounding might actually be offering more than 50 per cent of the guest experiences.

For example, when guests are with us here, we have walking trips which are within the resort, you can walk through the golf course, you can play golf, you can visit the market, you can have a city tour, you can go to Ikot Abasi to see relics of the slave trade. So most experiences you gain outside the domicile hotel are very important and that is part of what is on the global trend today. How much of best global practices have the resort adopted to guarantee memorable guest experience I would say a lot of that, for example, we have trained a lot of staff on Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP).

This is the hygiene part of hotel accommodation and food and beverage, which is a global requirement. That is a global requirement with about 1, 000 small items we have a checklist to show that we are abiding by the rules of the game. I would say that most of the global trends we are already practicing here because we have strong machinery on training of our staff, it is something we have been doing all through most of the guest who come to visit us here are met every day by a number of staff through our guest relations, guest services and the managers to find out about their comfort within the resort. Therefore, we have done a lot to align with that trend.

You have one of the best playing golf courses in Nigeria, how is the resort leveraging on this to endear and sustain patronage?

First of all, we have a very good membership strength from Akwa Ibom State and we have been able to partner with other clubs, for example the IBB International Golf Club, the Abuja clubs and the Abeokuta Golf Club. All these clubs are outside the domicile of Akwa Ibom. Therefore, our partnership with all these clubs you realise that most of our weekends; Fridays – Sundays, are very highly occupied by golfers this is because our golf club has a reputation actually across Nigeria for being one of the best golf clubs in the country and West Africa at large.

What are the three top service points that drive the guest experience in the resort?

I think one of the items that we will not forgotten in guest service here is security. Akwa Ibom is perceived as one of the best, and highly placed states in terms of security. Therefore, a lot of people who come to us, come with a feeling, they have a pre-conceived feeling that they are coming to a very secure place. Now when you are here, the resort ambience is another thing, it will not fail to excite you. The staff professionalism, coupled with the nature of our cuisines will obviously wow you and most of our guests who have been here have always come back to us.

Do you consider the recent opening of another luxury hotel in Ikot Ekpene a threat to your market share in the state and region?

Well, the new development is actually not a threat. To be honest with you, it is a positive development because we are looking at this at the medium to long term. There are very many times when we want to bring in a sizable group of say a thousand people and a lot of the times we are not able to bring these people because we don’t have enough accommodation ourselves. We lose out and I’m sure such a group would go to other places like Abuja or Lagos. But given that now we have another property where you can source for 5 star rooms, then that gives us an opportunity and in fact, we are looking for one that we want to bring 1, 500 people and that has actually helped us to campaign for that group to come here because we have the accommodation.

How has the resort partnered with the host communities on initiatives that will benefit both parties?

First of all, we have a very extensive training programme for the three host communities in terms of the students who come to us for training and eventually they get employed. We also have some environmental activities that we undertaking with them. From time to time we go from community to community for cleaning and sanitation and this has helped us to be as close as possible to the communities. Don’t forget that we have a tripartite agreement with the government here that the three communities will partner with the resort and the government to make sure that we are all working together.

We have included other people like the community leaders, the CLOs, the Peace ambassadors of this areas, you know. Work with us day after day to make sure that everything is going smoothly.

What is your expectation for the resort in 2024?

As we speak right now, we are already defining the future of this resort and the future will entail more accommodation, which means we are looking forward to more rooms in this resort, probably another 100 rooms to be constructed. We are looking for more space for conferences. We are already working on a marquis from China. That is going to be for 2, 500 people to be on our compound. We are already working on a boat, a motorboat, and club where we are going to use the water- ways here to be able to transport people from here, all the way to Oron, to Calabar, and we really look forward to extra businesses that will see this resort grow in leaps and bounds as we go to the future.