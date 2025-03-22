Charles Inojie Speaks On Pressure To Succeed In Industry

Share

Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie, has addressed the growing trend of industry colleagues who put themselves under pressure to succeed by all means.

Speaking in a recent interview with Punch, Inojie said many entertainers have a habit of measuring their worth by comparing themselves to others.

According to Inojie, people should avoid condemning themselves to fate simply because they feel the parameters of life’s struggles are the fact of their chequered existence rigged against them.

He added that entertainers must understand that on the issue of being successful, everybody is on a journey, and we all arrive.

He said, “When life levels you out and you are down, how you eventually turn out becomes a direct function of the deliberate choices you make. You can choose to stay down, but if you ever hope to spring a surprise against popular expectations, then you have to be ready to swim against the tides.

“That has been the reality of my journey. I don’t think anyone should condemn themselves to fate simply because they feel the parameters of life’s struggles are by the fact of their chequered existence rigged against them. Anyone with the privileged gift of life has a fair chance to turn the page on failure.

“It is important to live one day at a time. The pressure people put on themselves to succeed constantly tells on their low moments. Many are fond of always measuring their self-worth with how they see others.

“Whatever I don’t have today or cannot afford would never cost me a blink irrespective of how many people have those things around me. All I can say is that we are still on the journey and hopefully, we will arrive.”

