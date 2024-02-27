Charles Inojie Announces End Of ‘The Johnson’ Family TV Show

Veteran actor, Charles Inojie has announced the end of his famous family TV show, “The Johnsons” after 13 years on screen.

The thespian actor who made this known on his Instagram page said “The Johnsons” come to an end after 13 years of complete enchantment, awesomeness, and every family’s favourite.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to the crew and cast for making the family show spectacularly outstanding as he expressed his express gratitude to his fans’ unwavering love and support throughout the African continent.

He wrote; “THANK YOU, AFRICA. After 13 years of absolute magic, 13 years of awesomeness, 13 years of being Africa’s most-watched show on television, and 13 years of being every family’s favourite, THE JOHNSONS is finally taking a bow.

“I want to use this medium to say a big thank you to @rogers.ofime @officialthejohnsonsfamily @nativemediatv__ @africamagic for the privilege of being #luckyjohnson also thank my co-travellers, the wonderful team of cast and crew, without whom these past 13 years could not have been spectacularly outstanding as THE JOHNSONS made it.

“I am immensely grateful to our fans across the African continent for the love and support we got unconditionally. Indeed, while it is the beginning of greater exploits from every individual member of the team, like every good thing that must have a terminal point, it is the end of the road for THE JOHNSONS. THANK YOU”

