Charles Idahosa Laid To Rest In Benin

There was a rain of tributes in Benin City, Edo State, on Thursday as the remains of the elder statesman and politician, Charles Idahosa, were laid to rest.

Speaking during the funeral service held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Benin, the Officiating Minister, Rt. Revd. Peter Imasuen, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Benin, urged Nigerians to live lives of purpose and godliness, reminding the congregation that death is an inevitable call which all mortals must answer.

Bishop Imasuen declared that “those who die in Jesus Christ shall rise first,” stressing that the late Idahosa lived a legacy-worthy life and “died in Christ.”

Drawing his sermon from 1 Thessalonians 4:15-16 and John 3:3, the cleric noted that humanity’s sojourn on earth is temporary and that everyone would one day give account of their stewardship before God.

According to him, “Whatever we do on earth matters a lot. What will people remember you for—good or bad?”

He thanked God for the impactful life of the late Charles Idahosa and admonished the people to embrace Christ, adding that despite human imperfections, believers must strive to live in accordance with God’s will.

The bishop also counselled members of the Idahosa family to sustain the church within their palace.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the service, the deputy governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, described the deceased as a fearless and outspoken leader whose likes, he said, had become rare in Edo South Senatorial District.

“Charles Idahosa was a bridge builder, a resilient and formidable leader, and a unifier who brought his people together.

“We will greatly miss him,” the Deputy Governor said, praying that the family would uphold the legacies he left behind.

He added that death awaits all mankind and prayed that God Almighty would grant the departed eternal rest.

Earlier, at the Service of Songs held on Wednesday afternoon at the same church, the Officiating Minister, Ven. Moses Onowhuke, in a sermon titled “Affecting Men and God’s Kingdom,” drawn from Luke 16:19-25, described the late Idahosa as a man who positively touched lives.

He said the deceased lived in the fear of God, was selfless, and committed to service to humanity, urging the people not to abandon God or their fellow men.

Later on Wednesday night, emotions ran high during the Night of Tributes held at the late Idahosa’s residence in Benin, where dignitaries from politics, business, and civil society took turns to celebrate his life.

Described in superlative terms, the late politician was hailed as a beacon of hope, a dependable ally, and a man of the people.

Members of his immediate family, including his wife and children, also paid heartfelt tributes, recalling him as a loving father, a core family pillar, and an inspiration whose absence, they said, would be deeply felt.

The late Hon. Charles Idahosa, fondly known as “Charlie Tempo” and “Akakasiaka,” was a former Special Adviser to ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole, a renowned philanthropist, multiple award winner, scholar, and communication expert.

He passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at his Benin residence.

Significantly, on the day of his passing, the late Idahosa had shared food items, livestock, and cash gifts with visitors to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities up till about noon, an act many described as a final reflection of his lifelong generosity.

Among dignitaries present were the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, PDP South-South National Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, former Senator Ehigie Uzamere, and former House of Representatives member Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

Others included former Speakers of the Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye and Elizabeth Ativie; Osaro Obazee, Johnson Agbonyinma, Chief Osaro Idah, Dr. Isaiah Osifo, Dr. Agharese Idubor, immediate past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Samson Osagie, Chris Okaeben, Rasaki Bello, Aselm Ojezua, among others.