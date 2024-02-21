Charity Pleads With Diri To Complete Hostel Projects At NYSC Camp

The Bayelsa State Coordinator of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Okpalifo Obiageli Charity has pleaded with Governor Douye Diri to complete the ongoing hostel projects at the Orientation Camp Kaiama.

She said the corps members were optimistic that the completion of the ongoing hostel construction would greatly address accommodation on camp and increase the number of corps members that will be deployed to the state.

This was as she congratulated the governor on his recent successful swearing-in ceremony to mark his second term in office.

Speaking on Wednesday during the opening/swearing-in ceremony for 2024 Batch A, stream 1 corps members deployed to the State, she also appreciated the governor and good people of Bayelsa State for their clear demonstration of support to the Service Corps in the state.

She said, “Your Excellency sir, I want to use this medium to, on behalf of the NYSC management and all corps members in the state congratulate you for your successful swearing-in ceremony for a second tenure as the Executive Governor of the Bayelsa State”.

” I want to also use this opportunity to plead with you to complete all the ongoing projects here because it will address accommodation problems on camp and increase the number of corps members that will be deployed to the state.

She advised the corps members to take the orientation course seriously disclosing that careful and deliberate programmes have been well designed to adequately prepare and equip them for optimum performance during and after the service year.

“During the course of this exercise, you will undergo drills, physical training, leadership training, lectures on various topics of national importance, skills acquisition training, among others.

Earlier in his speech, the State Governor Douye Diri had assured the corps members deployed to the state of well-packaged welfare.

Represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Mrs Grace Tarinabo Alagoa, she commended the founders of the Service Corps and successive administrations for sustaining the scheme.

He described the NYSC as the champion of national unity and integration expressing optimism that with the Youth Corps members, the labour of the hero’s past shall not be in vain.

He said, “I have always said that corps members are the hope of our nation as you represent the most educated, exposed and enlightened segment of youths in Nigeria.”

“Other youths, including tertiary, Secondary students as well as primary school pupils are looking up to you to provide quality leadership and mentorship that will transform Nigeria. You cannot afford to fail Nigeria”.

While welcoming the corps members to Bayelsa State, he emphasized that the government remained highly committed to their security and welfare as well as continued support to the management of the Scheme to achieve the objectives of the NYSC.

He challenged them to copy their predecessors who meritoriously served the nation in Bayelsa State by effectively discharging their duties in various places of primary and secondary assignments.