Charity Meets Sports As Bruderhilfe Hosts Clinic In Lagos

Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative at the weekend started one of the planned series of table tennis clinics as the organisation set to marry charity with sports after being involved in other sectors including health and education.

The clinic which took place at the NTTF Hall, National Stadium, Lagos, saw over 20 young players taking part in both boys and girls events and was named in honour of an ex-international, Thomas Ogunrinde, who was physically present from his base in Germany, to support the clinic with funds and equipment.

Apart from the prize money given to the top four players, all the participants including the coaches and resource persons went home with something while all the players were fed by the organisers.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Director of Bruderhilfe e.V Germany and Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative, Mary Bruder, said the event was another way of bringing ex-internationals to give back to the country through sport that gave them limelight while also trying to take youth off social vices. “At Bruderhilfe, our focus area is education, health and empowerment,” she said.