Charges: Seven banks earn N418.17bn from fee commission

S even deposit money bnks (DMBs) in the country earned a total of N418.17 billion from fee and commission income last year, according to unaudited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, released by the lenders. The amount is 36.94 per cent (N112.81 billion) higher than the N305.37 billion that the DMBs made in 2022. The seven DMBs are: FBN Holdings Plc, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group Plc, Wema Bank Plc, Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc. Nigerian lenders derive their fee and commission income from account maintenance charges, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) charges, fees from other electronic banking channels, letters of credit commission, remittances fees, card-based fees, fees from brokerage commission and financial advisory fees, among others.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the December 31, 2023 unaudited financial statements recently released by the seven DMBs indicates that they all garnered higher fee and commission income last year, compared with 2022. Expectedly, Tier 1 lender, FBN Holdings Plc, led the other six banks in the amount made from fees and commission in 2023, as its net fee commission income stood at N171.81 billion compared with N117.97 billion in the preceding year.

It was followed by Stanbic IBTC Holdings which reported net fee and commission income of N110.28 billion for 2023, as against N91.06 billion in 2022. FCMB reported net fee and commission income of N44. 43 billion last year, compared with N34.01 billion in 2022. Fidelity Bank’s unaudited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, shows net fee and commission income of N37.86 billion compared with the N21.72 billion that the lender made in the preceding year.

Similarly, Sterling Bank’s unaudited financial statements indicate that it made N26.32 billion in net fee and commission income last year compared with N22.38 billion in 2022.

Wema Bank’s net fee and commission income also headed north in 2023, as it rose to N25.14 billion from N16.59 billion in the preceding year. Non-Interest lender, Jaiz Bank reported fees and commission income of N2.34 billion last year as against N1.64 billion in 2022. Analysts note that banks’ revenue, generated from electronic banking channels fees, has been boosted by the rapid growth in electronic payments in the country in recent years, as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intensifying efforts to promote its cashless policy coupled with the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis.