Charges NIPOST Boss On Quality Performance

advises postmaster-general to challenge status quo, enhance productivity

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday charged the Postmaster-General/ Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Ms. Tola Odeyemi, to challenge the status quo for a sustainable change for today and future needs.

He urged the Nigerian Postal Service to use technology as an enabler to enhance the ease of doing business in Lagos State and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu spoke during a courtesy visit by the PostmasterGeneral/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Ms. Tola Odeyemi, at the Lagos House Marina.

The governor also reiterated the commitment of the Lagos State Government to collaborate with the NIPOST office service centres to improve its physical spaces and enhance e-commerce as well as the movement and sales of goods.

He said: “You and your team need to think outside of the box and make a difference and revamp NIPOST. Don’t be shy about challenging the status quo.

“Don’t be shy about saying you want to change that you met because the people who created those things several years ago did what was obtainable then.

“If you want an organisation that will meet today’s and future needs, change is a reality,” Governor Sanwo-Olu advised the Postmaster-General.

Speaking earlier, Odeyemi commended the Lagos State Government on its giant strides in governance and infrastructural development across the State.

She also praised the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration for several programmes held in December that attracted many people in the diaspora to travel to Lagos for ‘Detty December.’

Odeyemi said the courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu underscores the importance of partnership in governance and service delivery, saying NIPOST is ready to collaborate with the Lagos State Government to drive innovation, boost economic development, and enhance public service delivery.

She said: “I commend your administration for the remarkable strides in governance and infrastructure development, which have made Lagos State a centre of excellence and a beacon of progress in our nation.

“As the Postmaster-General, one of my primary goals is to foster strategic partnerships that will enhance the efficiency and relevance of NIPOST’s services in a rapidly evolving world.

