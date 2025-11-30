Charges: Behind Exploitations, Burdens, Deductions That Swell Banks’ Profits

For a number of Nigerians battling the cost of living crisis, groaning under the weight of unexplainable charges by banks adds salt to injury. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the need for the regulatory agencies to step up efforts to protect customers, amid campaigns for financial inclusion.

Over the years, bank customers have lamented what they deem questionable charges by banks, raising questions about regulatory efficiency. For some Nigerians, one way to make huge funds lose weight is to leave them in the vaults of banks. This is amid the Federal Government’s campaign for financial inclusion as 25 per cent of Nigerians without bank accounts identify trust issues and high charges as obstacles to their involvement in the formal financial system, according to a 2025 World Bank report.

The report, however, named Nigeria as one of the eight countries, where 53 per cent of adults without accounts live. “In Nigeria, 25 per cent of adults without accounts mentioned trust as an issue. This concern was often mentioned alongside the high costs of financial services,” the report read in part. Meanwhile, with the hue and cry about high cost of financial services, some stakeholders have expressed displeasure about what they describe as, “corporate theft” in the financial ecosystem.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that apart from account maintenance charges customers are made to pay, the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) withdrawal charge is another deduction Nigerians live with. Also, while customers cough up N10 to N50 for interbank transfer charges, they are also charged N6 to N15 for every SMS alert on transactions apart from another charge for using the bank’s short service code.

This is even as N50 is yanked off customers’ accounts for transfers above N10,000. In spite of the aforementioned charges, Nigerians claim they pay other hidden charges that are unexplainable. Sharing his frustration in a February 28 Facebook post, journalist and author, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, told how he deposited $200 in a domiciliary account of a leading bank, only for $10 to be deducted twice in two months as maintenance fees; something he described as corporate theft.

“The way Access Bank deducts from my account, very soon I won’t have anything left there. Take everything and let me close down the account. Never seen this kind of corporate theft before. “I opened a domiciliary account two months ago and deposited $200 to pay for my subscriptions and receive proceeds from my books. The only activity on the account has been a monthly deduction of over $10 as maintenance fees. Maintenance for what? An account with no transactions yet? My balance after their deductions and in two months is now $180. For opening an account with Access Bank, I now pay them $10 monthly. This is robbery and not banking. On a single day, they deducted N67,000 from my wife’s account as a subscription for their airport lounge without seeking her consent. She complained to the bank. She has till now not been refunded,” Ojudu alleged.

More Nigerians speak

For a business owner, Olamide Osilaja, the multiple deductions by banks simply evokes a feeling of punishment for simply keeping money in banks. “Honestly, the multiple charges by banks have become very frustrating for me. I’ve experienced situations where money just disappears in bits—₦10 here, ₦50 there, ₦100 for reasons, I can’t even explain. Before you know it, the deductions add up to something significant. “There were times I checked my account balance and felt genuinely shocked because several charges were made in a single day without any clear explanation. It makes you feel like you’re being punished for simply keeping your money in the bank, ” he told Sunday Telegraph. Shedding light on how his trust in the banking system has eroded, she laments her helplessness. “The worst part is the feeling of helplessness. When you complain, the responses are slow or dismissive. Meanwhile, these small, constant deductions affect your budget, especially in this tough economy where every Naira counts. “In truth, it has reduced my trust in the banking system. It feels like customers are being drained quietly, and it’s deeply discouraging. Something definitely needs to change.” Aret John, a civil servant, said: “What can one do? It has been imposed on us though it is draining one’s purse little by little.” Ola Aina, an economist, asserted: “ I think those charges will increase the overall cost of transactions. While big traders may absorb it, smaller traders cannot overlook it. I remember transferring money to someone in Kano. For each credit he received, he was debited, I had to pay the charges.” Adeolu Kuyoro, a commercial bus driver, shares his experience: “As a commercial bus driver, I am always with cash. I don’t take money to the bank but give people who need cash around me, and they do transfer to my account. That doesn’t stop the bank from removing ridiculous charges from my account.” Aneni Monica calls for a reduction in charges: “The charges are unpleasant, but the banks charge everyone who owns an account with the banks. It seems it is the policy of all banks in Nigeria. I think the charges should be reduced.”

Tackle indiscriminate bank charges, discrimination, CSOs charge CBN

Last month (October), a coalition under the auspices of Civil Society Organisations Against Bank Fraudulent Practices and Customer Victimisation, staged a peaceful protest in Abuja, calling on the Federal Government to tackle the issues of hidden charges, unexplained withdrawals, and other sharp practices in the banking sector. According to the Director of Mobilisation of the coalition, Flora Elekwa, many Nigerians have several complaints against banks across the country, noting that, in order to defend the rights of Nigerians, a petition has been submitted to the Central Bank of Nigeria and other anti-graft agencies. She further stated that the protest was organised to draw attention to some unwholesome practices in Nigeria’s commercial banks.

“As a coalition of civil society organisations, we cannot stand by and watch banks or similar financial institutions victimise customers,” she stated.

Reps weigh in

Just last month(October),the House of Representatives inaugurated an ad hoc committee to investigate the deduction of taxes and sundry charges from the earnings of civil and public servants, as well as multiple bank charges imposed on customers’ accounts nationwide. Represented by the Chief Whip, Usman Bello Kumo, the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, who inaugurated the committee, said it was the responsibility of the representatives of the people to ensure transparency and fairness in the financial ecosystem.

He said: “It is a privilege to stand before you today to inaugurate the House Adhoc Committee dedicated to investigating tax deductions and various charges affecting the earnings of our civil and public servants, as well as the excessive bank fees impacting everyday Nigerians. “As representatives of the people, we are entrusted with the duty to uphold transparency, accountability, and fairness in our financial systems.” He continued: “The deductions faced by our public servants raise serious concerns. These dedicated individuals, who work tirelessly for our nation, should not bear the burden of unjust financial practices that diminish their earnings.

“Moreover, the issue of multiple bank charges erodes public trust and places an undue strain on citizens’ finances. The demands for transparency and fairness in banking cannot be ignored; they require our immediate attention.” The Speaker said the committee would work diligently and with integrity, engaging stakeholders across various sectors to uncover the truth and provide actionable recommendations for reform that protect the rights of the citizens.

“I encourage each member to approach this task with collaboration and an open mind. Together, we have the opportunity to enact meaningful change and restore confidence in our financial institutions. “Let us remember that our efforts aim to ensure that every Nigerian has a voice and that our actions will shape a just financial landscape for future generations,” he added. Sterling Bank scraps ‘unpopular charges’, challenges others In April, Sterling Bank announced cancellation of transfer fees, challenging other commercial banks to emulate its policy.

In a post on X, the bank wrote: “Nigerians are no fools! Enough Is Enough. No more quiet suffering. We’re doing our part by cancelling Transfer Fees,” the bank said in its post on X. The bank further stated that it would not charge money for mobile apps, Interbank transfers, ATM card issuance, calling on other deposit money banks to emulate its zero transfer fees policy. On the reason for its new policy, the bank stated: “We believe access to your own money shouldn’t come with a penalty.

This is more than a financial decision—it’s about redefining banking to put customers first.” Also, in October, Sterling Bank announced the complete removal of Account Maintenance Fees (AMF) on all personal accounts of its customers. According to the bank, the decision was part of efforts to ease financial pressure on Nigerians and promote financial freedom.

“This decision cuts at the heart of a revenue model that has long cost Nigerian customers dearly. In 2024 alone, tier-1 banks raked in over ₦650 billion from account maintenance and e-banking charges. “Sterling’s move rewrites Nigeria’s banking rulebook while amplifying its bold stance: customers deserve freedom from too many deductions and the right to keep more of their hard-earned money,” a statement by the bank read.

In a post on X, the bank said it had scrapped two unpopular charges in six months. “In just six months, we’ve scrapped two of banking’s most unpopular charges. Zero transfer fees in April. Zero Account Maintenance Fees today.”

‘FG to abolish five bank charges’

Recently, media reports quoted Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, as saying that, from January 2026, five frequently applied bank charges would be abolished under the Federal Government’s sweeping tax reform agenda. According to reports, Oyedele said the changes are expected to simplify tax administration and eliminate unnecessary financial burdens on citizens.

The bank charges include N50 Electronic Money Transfer Levy(EMTL), stamp duty on salary transfers, stamp duties on investment transactions, stamp charges on stock or share transfer, and N50 charge on transfers within the same bank.

Nigeria not alone

Juxtaposing the practice in advanced economies and Nigeria in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Economics Lecturer at the University of Lagos, Dr Babatope Ogunniyi, dismissed the claim in some quarters that bank customers don’t get charged for transactions in Western countries, stating that Nigeria actually copied from the Western world. He said: “Globally, there is a way to make banks self-reliant. We didn’t generate these charges on our own. We copied from the Western world.

The only difference is the prevalence of these deductions. In the Western world, it is done. It is just that the way we do it here is quite different and it is becoming burdensome to investors, especially the common man.” A top banker with a tier-1 bank, who simply gave his name as Dapo, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, accused critics of banks of insincerity, stating that banks actually needed the charges to stay afloat. “People are not being sincere. We are accused of charging too much.

How do they want us to survive? As a matter of fact, we don’t keep all we charge to ourselves. The CBN takes some. Middle operators like Interswitch take parts of the deductions. We also operate in the same harsh economy everyone is complaining about. Those hitting us should also be fair to us.”

Fintechs to the rescue?

Like Busola Adu, a number of Nigerians have either totally or partially dumped commercial banks for better and cheaper services said to be provided by Fintechs. Adu said: “For some time now, I’ve been using my PalmPay account for virtually all my transactions. They provide better services in my opinion. I’ve stopped using my GTBank account. At least, it is not as active as it used to. I only dump money there when I need to. It’s PalmPay for me for my daily transactions.”

Also, an Opay customer and consumer rights advocate, Sola Salako, said that unlike unexplainable deductions by commercial banks, she gets paid some interest for keeping her money with Opay on a daily basis without unreasonable charges.

“Quite a lot of Fintechs now behave like banks. A Fintech like Opay will even pay you every day for keeping your money with them. You get some interest no matter how small. A lot of people will say ‘they just gave me N20 now, they just gave me N30 now.’ From June till now, I’ve been paid over N4,000. What we need is more consumer enlightenment.”

Of 9091 complaints in six months, banking sector led with 3173- Commission

In September, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) revealed that it recovered more than N10 billion between March to August 2025 for aggrieved consumers, with the banking sector dominating consumer complaints. “Banking is the dominant source of consumer complaints, both in volume and financial exposure, highlighting recurring issues in loan deductions, account charges, and transaction disputes, and reflecting public reliance on the FCCPC to intervene in systemic financial service challenges,” a statement by the Commission read in part.

According to the Commission, banking and Fintech dominate by financial impact, showing high value, signalling an urgent need for stronger joint regulation with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Commission stated: “The top 10 sectors by number of complaints received between March and August 2025 were led by banking (3,173 complaints), followed by Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FCMG) (1,543), Fintech (1,442), and electricity (458). “Other notable sectors included e-commerce (412), telecommunications (409), retail/wholesale/shopping (329), aviation (243), information technology (131), and road transport and logistics (114).” The FCCPC continued: “The total number of complaints resolved during the reporting period was 9091, while total recoveries for consumers exceeded N10 billion (Ten Billion Naira), reflecting both the scale of harm experienced and the significant financial burden borne by consumers in the absence of effective redress.”

How to make banks drop their charges -Salako

Commenting, consumer rights advocate and founder of Consumer Advocacy Foundation of Nigeria, Sola Salako, bemoaned what she described as unexplainable charges by banks, accusing the Central Bank of Nigeria of assisting banks to make profit against the interest of consumers.

“A few charges are understandable because they are not just local. “You get some of them in foreign banks. There are some that are not explainable and we’ve been engaging CBN on this for a long time now. At some time, they put them away. At some time, they bring them back.

They are just a means by which CBN is assisting banks to make money, which is not in the consumers’ interest because banks are supposed to make money by providing banking services.

Banking services include being able to access funds to help to meet financing needs which our banks don’t do.

So, they just find a way of making money simply because you warehouse your funds with them. And CBN provides the platform that encourages them to do this.

We are constantly engaging CBN. I know the CBN is working on their consumer protection framework. They are reviewing it,” she told Sunday Telegraph. She urged bank customers not to feel helpless as a consistent push back would yield results: “These are issues that will always come up when they get in touch with us and ask for our opinion. What the consumer must know is that when the CBN gives their guidelines, they are not mandatory.For instance, ATM withdrawal charges. It is the decision of the bank to charge those things.

When you challenge them, they say CBN says we can charge it. That the CBN says you can charge it doesn’t mean you should charge it. You noted that a bank, Sterling Bank ,has stopped some of these things. It is because it is the prerogative of the bank. If the consumers push back against it, you will find out that most of these banks will drop their charges.

But consumers feel they are helpless; they are not. Why should you charge me for withdrawing money I kept with you? When I want to take it out, you are charging me for withdrawing it? What are you maintaining in my ATM card? My ATM card is with me. It is a means of accessing my money. So, if I put my money in your bank, how am I supposed to get it?”