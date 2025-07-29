Charcoal: Expert Proffers Remedy To End 98,000 Nigerian Women’s Death

A founding member and Vice President, Upstream, Women in Energy Network (WIEN), Engr. Chichi Emenike, has said the death of 98,000 Nigerian women annually as a result of the use of charcoal and firewood is a monumental national human resources loss.

She said that the unsavoury development had reduced substantially a pool of human capital or resources that would have been available for economic growth and national development.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, she also lamented that many women still do not have access and financial capital to use gas and instead cook with charcoal and firewood.

According to her, Nigeria has not been able to displace the traditional sources that women use, mostly the charcoal, and firewood that they have been using.

She stated that kerosene for a long while was an alternative until the government removed the subsidy; though, according to her, it still has not been completely phased out either.

Findings show that the human capital losses associated with charcoal use are significant, particularly for women.

According to reports, approximately 98,000 Nigerian women die annually from using firewood and charcoal for cooking which is around 2,700 deaths per local government area across the country’s 774 local governments.

The reports posited that the Niger Delta region accounts for 21,000 of these deaths, with Akwa Ibom State alone reporting 75 deaths per year in its 31 local government areas.

The explained that the death and disability of women due to charcoal-related health issues result in a loss of human capital, affecting economic growth and development.

According to the reports, charcoal use and production are linked to various health problems, including respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, DNA damage, CO poisoning, physical injuries, and death.

They also opined that women involved in charcoal production often experience health issues like dizziness, light-headedness, and nausea, which can affect their productivity, adding that the health impacts of charcoal use led to increased healthcare expenditures, diverting resources from other essential areas.

“Cooking with charcoal and firewood can lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer. Smoke from charcoal and firewood can cause conjunctivitis, or pink eye, potentially leading to partial or total blindness.

Inhaling smoke from charcoal and firewood increases the risk of heart diseases and premature death. And exposure to smoke from charcoal and firewood can also lead to natal complications.

Emenike, also Study Group Chair for the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Group, Nigerian Gas Association, canvassed the adoption of gas by more households in the country.

She said: “Today, the women in the crop of the population who form the quantum of numbers we need to further drive the usage or adoption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) do not have the purchasing power.

So, if I want to say this in a business term, for instance, they don’t have the capital expenditure to invest in what they need.

So, for example, how much are the LPG cylinders and even the LPG itself for refilling? There are families that can’t afford it. Many families that can’t afford it.

“I was speaking about the intentionality of the government in different cases. There are countries where models to deepen these types of initiatives have worked. Pakistan, Indonesia, Kenya etc.

The government essentially brings in programs targeted at promoting the adoption by subsidizing the cylinders for low-income households.

“These are programs are not rocket science. For instance, some time ago in Kenya, they give you a cylinder and they deduct it over time in bits -any time you recharge your phone credit.

The whole idea is to truly empower the people, give them access to these things in real terms and over time the gains are more.

“LPG has health benefits especially for women who use the aforementioned traditional cooking methods, especially by reducing exposure to harmful pollution.

This includes decreased risks of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and improved overall well-being. LPG use is even faster and can reduce time plus efforts spent on cooking and freeing up time for other things.

Lastly, another side of the discus is, it can significantly contribute to greater gender equality and empowerment for women.

“So that crop of women, the Okada riders, the market women, those families that are in lower cadre, the numbers that you need to use this gas, we need to help them. Even the middle class is impacted seriously by the cost of LPG nowadays.

“In the Women-In-Energy Network and Nigerian Gas Association where I sit on Council we have tried to work with some organizations to see what we can do to push these clean cooking initiatives in line with our decarbonisation goals.

But of course, our work is pro bono so there is only much we can do especially as it relates to available finance.