Characterization Of Nigeria As Religiously Intolerant Doesn’t Reflect Our Nat’l Reality, Tinubu Replies Trump

President Bola Tinubu has said that characterization of Nigeria as being religiously intolerant did not reflect the country’s national reality.

The President said this in direct reaction to the allegation of genocide against Christians in the country and characterization of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern by President Donald Trump of United States of America on Friday.

The President in his X-handle officialabat said on Saturday: “Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty.

“Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.

“Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths.

Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths.”