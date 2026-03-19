‘Character Now Most Valuable Asset In Banking’

As the industry transitions into a tech-enabled era marked by a staggering 11.2 billion electronic transactions processed in 2024 alone, the definition of capital has undergone a fundamental shift, the Head of Compliance at FairMoney Microfinance Bank, James Edeh said.

According to him, in 2026, ‘Character’ has emerged as the most vital form of liquidity in a market where digital fraud and systemic volatility can erode trust overnight, making a bank’s commitment to regulatory compliance the primary bridge that builds and sustains customer confidence.

Edeh noted that the evolution was driven by a sophisticated web of regulations from the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, which have moved from reactive policing to proactive architecture, establishing a clear mandate that innovation must be tethered to integrity.

He said: “The current regulatory landscape is defined by milestones that signal a maturing ecosystem, including Nigeria’s successful exit from the FATF ‘grey list’ in October 2025, which served as global validation of the country’s strengthened Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing frameworks.

“The mandatory integration of the Bank Verification Number and National Identification Number has become the ‘digital DNA’ of banking, reducing identity fraud from N52.26 billion in 2024 to N25.85 billion in 2025 while providing a secure pathway for 74 per cent of the population to enter the formal financial system.

“Additionally, the CBN’s 2024–2026 recapitalisation drive, requiring minimum capital thresholds of up to N500 billion for international banks, ensures that ‘character’ is backed by the resilience to withstand economic shocks, mandating that only the most robust and compliant players remain at the table, while the Securities and Exchange Commission has also significantly increased minimum capital requirements for fintechs and digital asset operators, with compliance required by June 2027.”

At FairMoney MFB, Edeh explained that compliance is far more than a regulatory checkbox, serving as the bedrock of operational integrity and strategic growth through a proactive compliance architecture that reaches every level of the organisation.

“By embedding rigorous oversight, ethical governance, and transparent reporting into its core DNA, the institution has cultivated a foundation of trust that serves as a vital bridge between the organisation and key government stakeholders, rebranding compliance as a competitive advantage in a digital space where customers cannot visit a branch to demand answers.

“This concept of Character-as-Capital becomes most visible through strict adherence to responsible debt recovery practices and the Nigeria Data Protection Act, with FairMoney’s adherence to FCCPC Digital Lending Guidelines and proactive stance on product transparency exemplifying how compliance can build a ‘predictability model’ for the consumer.

“The shift toward a compliance-first culture is yielding a tangible ‘Trust Dividend’, evidenced by FairMoney’s national scale long-term issuer rating upgrade from BBB(NG) to BBB+(NG) by Global Credit Rating in late 2025, alongside internal audited records showing the institution disbursed over N250 billion in loans and paid out over N7 billion in interest to savers during FY2025.

“Between 2021 and 2024, FairMoney saw significant growth in its customer deposit base, facilitating a reduced cost of funds as users trust the bank’s CBN and NDIC-licensed status, enabling the institution to fund over 56 percent of its loan book through customer deposits.”

Recent data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited and banking industry suggests that as compliance improves, so does the velocity of money, with total deposits in the Nigerian banking sector rising by 63 percent to N136 trillion by late 2024, driven by a population that finally feels the digital financial infrastructure is safe enough to hold their life savings.

Edeh asserted that in the coming years, the winners in the Nigerian banking sector will not be those with the largest marketing budgets, but those with the strongest ethical spine, as compliance serves as the bridge connecting a sceptical populace to the digital economy, assuring customers that their data is private, their deposits are insured, and their treatment is fair.

“As the industry looks toward 2030, Nigeria’s economic expansion will only be reachable if the banking sector continues to treat character as its new capital, embracing rigorous demands of current regulations not merely as legal obligations but as investments in the most valuable asset any bank can own—the unshakeable confidence of its people,” he stated.