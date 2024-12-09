Chappal Energies Completes Acquisition Of Equinor Nigeria

Share

Chappal Energies has finalised the acquisition of Equinor Nigeria Energy Company (ENEC), a subsidiary of Norway’s Equinor ASA.

Chappal Energies finalised the acquisition of Equinor Nigeria Energy Company (ENEC) on December 6, 2024, one year after the announcement of the sale of ENEC, on November 29, 2023, which holds a 54 per cent stake in the OML 128 oil and gas lease, including a 20.2 per cent interest in the Chevron-operated Agbami oil field and the operatorship of OML 129 to Chappal Energies.

Sources said the total value of the transaction is estimated at no fewer than $1.2 billion, with $710 million as the purchase price and the remainder made up of contingent payments.

Equinor Nigeria in a statement said: “As part of the transaction, all of Equinor’s assets in Nigeria have been transferred to Chappal Energies. Local employees will remain with the newly transferred company under its new ownership, marking a complete exit of Equinor from Nigeria.’’

The transaction was said to have been executed through Project Odinmim, a special purpose vehicle owned by Chappal Energies.

According to the terms of the deal, Equinor retains no significant liabilities, except for certain contractual obligations to Chappal Energies as outlined in the transaction documents.

The acquisition entails that all of Equinor’s Nigerian assets have been transferred to Chappal Energies. Sources said Rand Merchant Bank, a division of South Africa’s First Rand Bank Limited, served as the exclusive financial adviser to Chappal Energies throughout the deal.

It was also reported that Equinor, had hired Standard Chartered to assist in the sale of its major stake in an offshore oilfield in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, while speaking at the Nigeria Oil and Gas conference in Abuja, in July 2024, announced the completion of the divestment deal.

Equinor has been in Nigeria since 1992 and has played a pivotal role in the development of the Agbami field, which is Nigeria’s largest deep-water oil field.

The Agbami field commenced production in 2008 and has yielded over one billion barrels of oil, leading to massive profits for its partners and contributing immensely to Nigeria’s economy.

Share

Please follow and like us: