Chappal Energies Backs Green Falcons For Glory At Rugby League World Series

Chappal Energies has reaffirmed its commitment to opportunity and national pride by sponsoring Nigeria’s Women’s Rugby League Team, the Green Falcons, as they compete in the 2025 Rugby League World Series.

This historic event could make them the first African nation to qualify for the Women’s Rugby League World Cup. The World Series includes Nigeria, Canada, Ireland, and Fiji, all vying for the last qualification spot for the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

The Green Falcons, composed mainly of amateur athletes from humble backgrounds, inspire young women across Africa to pursue their dreams. “Supporting the Green Falcons goes to the heart of what we stand for at Chappal Energies,” said Ufoma Immanuel, Managing Director.

“Belief, perseverance and possibility are qualities we hold dear. We are committed to creating opportunities that help to unlock that potential. Our Falcons represent the resilience, courage, and ambition that drive progress in our communities and our country. We are proud to stand with them as they make history for Nigeria and for Africa.”