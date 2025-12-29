Chappal Energies Acquires Equinor Nigeria Stake

Chappal Energies has announced the acquisition of Equinor Nigeria Energy Company, which holds a 53.85% ownership in oil and gas lease, OML 128, including the combined 20.21% stake in the Agbami oil field, operated by Chevron.

The two companies entered into this agreement on November 29, 2023 for an undisclosed consideration. Ufoma Immanuel, Managing Director of Chappal Energies: “We are proud to announce this milestone achievement as an indigenous company acquiring a stake in an offshore production sharing contract (PSC) through a competitive process.

This acquisition aligns with our objectives of securing existing production alongside development opportunities. This acquisition not only brings immediate production and cashflow benefits but also reinforces our vision of building an upstream company capable of driving transformative change in Africa’s energy sector.

We remain dedicated to contributing to Nigeria’s economic prosperity and the development of its energy landscape through responsible and efficient operations.”

Since the start of production in 2008, the Agbami field has produced more than 1 billion barrels of oil, creating value for the Nigerian society and the various stakeholders.

Chappal Energies will assume the operatorship of OML 129, which includes several significant prospects and undeveloped discoveries (Nnwa, Bilah and Sehki).

The Nnwa discovery is part of the giant Nnwa-Doro field, a major gas resource with significant potential to deliver value for Nigeria.

The fiels has remained undeveloped for more than two decades. Chappal Energies stated that progressing this project could unlock a world-class asset and contribute to Nigeria’s gas development strategy, supporting domestic energy supply, economic activity, and employment.