Chaplain To Inductees: Live holy, win souls for Christ

The Chaplain of Lagos Central Council(LCC), Reverend Father Emmanuel Uche (CM), has charged newly inducted and other members of the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul(SSVDP) to live holy and win souls for Christ, as this is their primary objective as Vincentians. Father Uche gave the charge during the International Confederation of the SSVP, Lagos Central Council annual feast day celebration, tagged Vincentian Apostolate: Giving Hope to the Poor, and raising funds for the N20 million Skills Acquisition Centre, held recently at St. Cyril Catholic Church, Okota, Lagos.

He said: “My charge for the inductees and other members is that our primary objective as Vincentians in all our vocation is to live a holy life with our families and Communities so that we draw other people to Christ”. On why he considered the theme for the annual feast day celebration appropriate, he said, “This is the Jubilee Year of Hope, we are pilgrims of hope, and it is the theme of the global year. And that is why we need to link our own theme with the global theme of the whole Catholic Church. “At this point, there is a lot of crisis, challenges, and tribulations. People are facing hard times, moments of despair and helplessness, so is the need for us, as human beings and as Vincentians, to give hope, especially to our masters. Quoting from Romans 5:5, he said: “The scripture enjoins us that our hope will not deceive us. We anchor in Christ Jesus, so that He will continue to strengthen our faith as we are pilgrims of hope, for the journey of hope towards our heavenly homeland. The Lord will continue to be there for us and continues to strengthen us in our difficult moments”.

He was asked if the Vincentians lived up to the expectations of the Patron Saint, who was known for working tirelessly to help the poor. He said, “It is not easy, especially in our time now, during the time of our great Saint, Saint Vincent De Paul. Towards charity, it was a very difficult time. “Especially, our own time is very unique, because of the numerous challenges that we face. Our Vincentian brothers and Sisters are doing all they can, their treasure, time, and challenges to help the poor and to give hope to the poor. “It has not been easy, especially with the economic situation we find ourselves in, but the Lord is strengthening our faith; they are doing their best in helping the poor, giving them hope, so it is not easy, but they are trying their best”.

The Ozanam house for Skills Acquisition Centre, located at Ikeja, he said, “We have the first phase of the project, which a donor started from the foundation level to the decking, it is not completed, and that is why we needed more funds to complete the acquisition centre. “And if we can equip everyone, irrespective of the language, the class, religion, and the person, they will be empowered. We can also go out to empower others, which is why we want to equip the acquisition centre. “The plans we have for them are to know Computer appreciation, Hair stylist, fashion designer, and we also have other skills that they can learn.”