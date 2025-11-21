Chapel Hill Denham CEO, Balogun, Wins 2025 Zik Prize In Professional Leadership

Chapel Hill Denham has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Bolaji Balogun, has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Zik Prize in Professional Leadership, an honour that recognises exceptional contributions to national development and transformative leadership across Africa.

In a statement, the firm described the award as a testament to Balogun’s unwavering commitment to addressing Nigeria’s and Africa’s most pressing socioeconomic challenges through innovative solutions in the capital and financial markets.

It noted that his work over the years had consistently aligned with efforts to deepen market access, drive inclusive economic growth, and strengthen the foundations of long-term development.

According to the company, the recognition carries profound significance as it connects with the legacy of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe Nigeria’s first President and one of the foremost champions of African independence.

The Zik Prize, established in his honour, celebrates leaders whose ideals, integrity, and purposeful leadership embody the values Azikiwe advocated throughout his life.

“Bolaji Balogun’s dedication to building institutions, expanding investment opportunities, and driving impact-focused capital flows reflects the very essence of the Zik legacy,” the statement said.

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone and the continued recognition of his contributions to Nigeria and Africa’s development.”

Balogun, one of Africa’s leading investment banking and private capital executives, has played a central role in shaping Nigeria’s capital markets for over two decades.

His leadership at Chapel Hill Denham has seen the firm champion infrastructure financing, sustainable investments, and innovative capitalraising initiatives that support national growth priorities.