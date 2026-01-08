Chaos On Ojota Bridge As Truck Catches Fire

A cargo truck, yesterday morning caught fire on the Ojota Bridge near the Old Toll Gate. Officials, however, reported that traffic has not been seriously affected.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), stated that the incident occurred around 8:24 a.m., prompting an immediate response from emergency teams.

“A containerised vehicle has caught fire on top of Ojota Bridge, near the Old Toll Gate.” “The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority and LASTMA have been notified, and emergency responders are on the scene,” LASTMA shared on its official X account.

Firefighters are actively working to put out the blaze, while the LASTMA Rescue and Recovery Team has been deployed to manage vehicle clearance and traffic control, the statement added.

“A high-capacity tow truck is also on site to facilitate the removal process,” the post added. Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution and comply with traffic directions from officials.

“Currently, traffic flow is not significantly impacted. However, motorists are advised to prioritise their safety and the safety of others on the road,” LASTMA emphasized. This incident comes a day after a high-capacity commercial bus caught fire on the Third Mainland Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.