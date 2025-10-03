‘Chaos In The Ring’ Lights Up Lagos With Knockouts

It was a night of power punches, roaring fans, and star-studded glamour as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a host of dignitaries attended the much-anticipated Chaos in the Ring boxing showcase at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The international fight night lived up to its billing, drawing spectators and competitors from across continents, cementing Nigeria’s fast-growing profile as a destination for global sports entertainment.

The headline clash saw American cruiserweight Brandon Glanton deliver a dramatic sixth-round knockout against 2012 Olympic Games star Marcus Browne, ending what had been one of the most competitive battles of the evening.

Nigerian-born British boxer and former Commonwealth champion, Dan Azeez, also made a triumphant homecoming, stepping into the Nigerian ring for the very first time.

His return was nothing short of emotional, and he thrilled the crowd by stopping Sulaimon Adeosun with a fourth-round TKO.

The undercard produced fireworks as well: Emanuel Odiase sealed victory with a knockout, Yusuf Adeniji won after his opponent was disqualified, while crowd favourite Taiwo Agbaje claimed another explosive KO.

READ ALSO:

Elvis Ahorgah and Osman Aslam also recorded wins, Ruben Torres impressed with a unanimous decision, and Jursly Vargas scored a knockout to cap off a night of relentless action.

Beyond the fights, the event pulled an A-list audience. In attendance were Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, Minister of State for Finance Doris Uzoka-Anite, NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko, NSC DG Bukola Olopade, Lagos Sports Commission boss Lekan Fatodun, SSA to the President on Grassroots Sports Chief Adeboyega Anthony, media veteran Dele Momodu, and football legend Victor Ikpeba.

Speaking on the night’s success, Bukola Olopade praised the spectacle as a defining moment for Nigerian sports.

He said, “This is a showcase of excellence. With participation and attendance from across continents, tonight proves Nigeria is not just a football nation.

“This year alone, we’ve hosted world-class events in athletics, karate, arm wrestling, and now boxing. It’s been magnificent.”

The boxing thrill was seamlessly blended with Nigerian pop culture, as superstars D’banj, Naira Marley, and other hitmakers electrified the crowd with live performances, ensuring fans were entertained between bouts.

The high-profile event was promoted by Amir Khan’s AK Promotions in collaboration with Balmoral Group Promotions, with Bet9ja serving as the official sponsor.

With its mix of fierce competition, glittering guests, and musical fireworks, Chaos in the Ring not only delivered knockouts in the ring but also underscored Lagos’ rising status as Africa’s hub for global sports entertainment.