Chaos Erupts At Kizz Daniel’s Sold-Out Paris Concert

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, found himself at the centre of controversy on Monday, November 10, 2025, after his highly anticipated Paris concert descended into chaos following a five-hour delay that left fans furious and authorities intervening to restore order.

The show, which was completely sold out and expected to be one of the highlights of Kizz Daniel’s ongoing European tour, began unravelling when the artist reportedly failed to appear on stage at the scheduled time.

As hours passed, frustrated concertgoers began booing and chanting in protest, with some reportedly clashing with venue security before French police were called in to manage the escalating situation.

Taking to social media hours later, Kizz Daniel’s brother, Anidugbe Uthman Mofoluwato, addressed the uproar, blaming the delay on a dispute between the event’s promoters, Olamide Baron and Chef David.

According to him, the singer’s team arrived in Paris at noon and was stranded for hours when the promoters allegedly failed to provide the agreed-upon transportation and logistics.

“He landed with his team at noon and waited at the airport for hours. No car, no promoter, no plan. My conscience is clear,” Kizz Daniel’s brother said in a video, defending himself against growing online criticism.

Despite his explanation, the incident has reignited debate about the singer’s history of delayed performances, with some fans expressing frustration that similar issues have surfaced in previous shows.

Others, however, came to his defence, citing his relentless tour schedule and the apparent disorganisation of the event’s promoters.

Social media has been flooded with mixed reactions. One user on X wrote, “Kizz Daniel owes fans an apology, five hours is too much!” while another commented, “People should blame the promoters, not the artist.

He came ready.” Videos circulating online showed police officers at the scene, attempting to calm the angry crowd outside the venue.

Neither promoter has publicly responded to Kizz Daniel’s allegations as of press time, though industry insiders suggest that legal or contractual fallout may follow.

The incident marks yet another turbulent moment in the singer’s touring history, coming just weeks after a successful run of shows in Amsterdam and London.

As the dust settles, fans are demanding greater transparency and professionalism from all parties involved.

Whether the Paris debacle will affect Kizz Daniel’s future tour dates remains uncertain — but for now, what was meant to be a celebration of Afrobeats in the City of Light has turned into a headline-grabbing controversy that the artist will be eager to move past.