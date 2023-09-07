Chaos Breaks Out In Abuja Market As DSS Operative Shot 2

There was pandemonium at Garki Modern Market in Abuja on Thursday when the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) invaded the market to arrest a tailor following a dispute.

A video that has gone viral online shows some men in black uniforms firing into the air to disperse a crowd that had gathered around their car and was attempting to flee the scene of the event, while some police officers, who appear impartial in the melee, were attempting to calm people down.

She allegedly stated that an unidentified woman had phoned the DSS operatives to arrest her tailor after the latter allegedly failed to deliver her clothing on time, according to X platform (previously Twitter) user @Isaac Dorcas.

“They came and not only shot him but a stray bullet hit an innocent sales girl sitting at her shop. They immediately took to their heels but were chased by the angry marketers. Highest level of lawlessness,” Dorcas wrote.

But, reacting to the incident hours later, the DSS said it has opened an investigation into the shooting involving its operatives, which allegedly injured a lady and the said tailor at the Garki Market.

The DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, said: “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to an incident that occurred a few hours ago (September 7, 2023) between its staff and a mob at the Garki Market, Abuja.

“Information at the disposal of the Service was that its FCT command responded to an SOS from their field operatives who allegedly came under a mob attack in the said market.

“Consequently, the Service has commenced an investigation into the matter. The public is assured that details of the inquiries will be communicated as soon as possible.

“The Service assures that it will not hesitate to mete out a proper disciplinary measure(s) to its staff if found culpable or running foul of Standard Operating Procedures on dealing with a member of the public.”