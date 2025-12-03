On Tuesday, Manchester City triumphed in a nine-goal thriller at Fulham, displaying the kind of attacking firepower that would strike fear into their title rivals.

Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola’s side, City’s defensive struggles offered a sense of relief to their title rivals.

The visitors raced into a 5-1 lead early in the second half, thanks to Erling Haaland’s 100th Premier League goal, a Phil Foden double, a strike from Tijjani Reijnders, and an own goal by Sander Berge, seemingly cruising toward a comfortable victory.

However, Fulham, inspired by substitute Samuel Chukwueze, mounted a thrilling response, scoring three unanswered goals and nearly completing one of the great comebacks, with a late effort even cleared off the line in stoppage time.

City were on the ropes and just about absorbing shots as they clung on for the 5-4 win and all three points.

“I was close to scoring, and then they went and made it 5-3, so that’s football, that’s the beauty of football,” said Haaland, “That’s why we love the game.”

The powerful Norwegian’s feat of reaching 100 goals in 111 Premier League games is the fastest the century has been achieved in the competition, and he weighed in with two assists too.

City transformed from a side brimming with relentless attacking threat to a team visibly rattled, seemingly desperate for the final whistle to arrive as Fulham's late surge put their lead—and composure—under intense pressure.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool Eye Crucial Wins Guardiola joked afterwards: “I’m so old, and the players don’t respect me! They don’t have to treat their manager in that way. “It only happens in this league.” By holding on, the win put City two points behind leaders Arsenal, although that gap will increase to five again if Mikel Arteta’s side beat Brentford on Wednesday. The Statistics Behind Crazy Encounter Manchester City’s victory at Fulham made for a spectacular spectacle for neutral fans, with the stats underscoring just how thrilling—and unusual—the match turned out to be. It was Fulham’s first top-flight game featuring nine or more goals since a 7-2 loss at West Ham in February 1968, and their first at home since a 6-3 loss to Aston Villa in September 1965.

This was the 41st time from 356 Premier League games under Pep Guardiola that Manchester City had scored at least five goals.

It is the first time City have won a league match in which they conceded as many as four goals since December 1957 – a 5-4 victory against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

This was the sixth Premier League game involving Manchester City to see at least nine goals scored, with only Manchester United (seven) being involved in more. How Concerning Is Man City’s Defending? While the match was a thrilling spectacle for neutral fans, Manchester City supporters will have been reminded that improvements are needed at the back if Pep Guardiola’s side is to mount a genuine challenge to leaders Arsenal. City’s attacking firepower remains unquestioned. Their first four shots on target in this game all resulted in goals, and both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are in such blistering form this season that few teams in the Premier League can contain them. However, despite their championship-worthy offensive displays, City’s defence is lagging behind. Arsenal, by comparison, have conceded just seven goals in 13 league games, while City have let in 16 across 14 matches—more than double their rivals’ tally. It is unusual for City in a title-winning campaign to concede so many goals at this stage; in Guardiola’s six Premier League-winning seasons, it has only happened once before, in 2023–24. “You can’t expect to win the Premier League when you defend like that,” former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “There’s a problem with Manchester City defensively. I’ve said it all season that we know they can score goals, no bother with them the way they’re going forward, but defensively, they have to be better. “They need to be better defensively because you’d never see Arsenal be 5-1 up and end like that, so they have to sort that out.” Guardiola ‘Concerned’ But Can See Positives Manchester City have conceded 10 goals in their latest four games in all competitions, but in the four games prior to that, they conceded just three. That offers Guardiola some optimism that City’s recent defensive vulnerabilities can be addressed. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach even believes that these lapses could ultimately benefit his team by sharpening focus and highlighting areas in need of improvement. “Of course I was concerned [Fulham could come back], but this will help us in future games,” Guardiola said. “Every game is a new team for some players. You have to make a process to start correcting. “There were some really positive things in what we have done – to come here, to score five goals, and the way we played in that first half. “In the end, it was a question of character, resilience and defence. They did what they had to do.”