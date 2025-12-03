On Tuesday, Manchester City triumphed in a nine-goal thriller at Fulham, displaying the kind of attacking firepower that would strike fear into their title rivals.
Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola’s side, City’s defensive struggles offered a sense of relief to their title rivals.
The visitors raced into a 5-1 lead early in the second half, thanks to Erling Haaland’s 100th Premier League goal, a Phil Foden double, a strike from Tijjani Reijnders, and an own goal by Sander Berge, seemingly cruising toward a comfortable victory.
However, Fulham, inspired by substitute Samuel Chukwueze, mounted a thrilling response, scoring three unanswered goals and nearly completing one of the great comebacks, with a late effort even cleared off the line in stoppage time.
City were on the ropes and just about absorbing shots as they clung on for the 5-4 win and all three points.
“I was close to scoring, and then they went and made it 5-3, so that’s football, that’s the beauty of football,” said Haaland, “That’s why we love the game.”
The powerful Norwegian’s feat of reaching 100 goals in 111 Premier League games is the fastest the century has been achieved in the competition, and he weighed in with two assists too.