Chaos As Soldiers, Residents Clash In Lagos

A man was reportedly gunned down in the Otto area of Lagos mainland following a clash with some yet-to-be-identified soldiers.

It was gathered that the soldiers were sent in to protect some Chinese employees who were engaged in maintenance construction along the railway tracks, but they have since come into conflict with some local youngsters known as “Omo onile.”

A source who spoke to newsmen said the area boys constantly had issues with the construction workers, resorting to using soldiers since the police could no longer handle them.

The source said, “The Chinese workers have stopped using the police because they feel like the police could not handle the boys. So they brought soldiers.”

Commenting on the incident, the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyun, said the Railway Command was in charge of the area.

READ ALSO:

He said, “It’s not under our jurisdiction but that of the Railway Command.”

But a source in the police command who confirmed the incident expressed displeasure over the continued atrocities allegedly committed by Lagos soldiers.

The police source said, “It happened around 1 pm in the Ebutte Meta/Otto area. It is becoming too much. We can’t continue like this. I also have my family in Lagos.

“Will people just be dying in the hands of soldiers anyhow? It has to stop. Whenever they come out for that kind of mission, they don’t wear tags, so you can’t identify or trace them.”