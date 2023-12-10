Chaos As Lagos Airport Conveyor Belts Breakdown

Arriving passengers from international flights went through excruciating pains on Sunday as the conveyor belts at the newly opened terminal of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Sunday collapsed, causing chaos for passengers and other airport workers at the terminal.

The breakdown of the new conveyor belts led to a crisis for some of the foreign travellers who arrived in the country on Sunday, December 10, and were delayed in retrieving their check-in luggage.

It was also learnt that the airside workers of the airport had a harrowing experience loading the bags of the passengers manually, thereby slowing down the process.

The management of the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) was seen trying to fix the belts which took too long to be rectified.

Early morning flights from many African countries were affected by the disruption as many arriving passengers spent longer than usual to depart the area with their luggage.

The source also told our correspondent that it was not the first time the terminal, which was fully opened for operations in September would experience such collapse in recent weeks.

One of the affected passengers who spoke to New Telegraph said, ‘We experienced a serious crisis at the airport. We arrived from our trips and for hours, the conveyor belts could not bring out our luggage. We are frustrated as people who came tried their best to fix it but to no avail”.