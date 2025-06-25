Chaos As Ex-Convict Attempts To Escape From Court Premises

Share

Dramatic scene unfolded in an Ilorin Area Court yesterday as an ex-convict, Segun Samuel, attempted to escape from the court premises, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The prosecution lawyer ASP Samuel Mayowa, who witnessed the incident, told NAN that the ex-convict cunningly removed the chains from his leg with a broom stick, walked towards the restroom and scaled the court fence.

Mayowa said: “He has four different criminal cases in this court. One of the cases was heard on Monday and he was sentenced to one year imprisonment.

In the second criminal case, he was sentenced to six months community service and the third case was supposed to be heard today, before he pulled that stunt.”

Luckily, he said, the police officers on the court premises and the prison warder swung into action and pursued him. He said after a thorough search, and with the help of the community, the ex-convict was found in a dilapidated building in the Oke-Suna Area of Ilorin.

The Correctional Service officer, he said, was called and the ex-convict was captured and returned back to custody.

