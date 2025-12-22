CHAO, VOC AI Emerge First-Place Winners In Hackaholics6.0 Grand Finale

…N120m cash prize disbursee to top 9 winners

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s most innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has announced Chao and VOC AI as the first-place winners for Hackaholics 6.0.

This announcement was made at the Grand Finale of Hackaholics 6.0, which took place in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 19, 2025.

Chao, an engine helping food vendors work smarter and grow effortlessly, emerged first place winner in the Ideathon, securing a N25,000,000 prize while VOC AI, a Voice of Customer SDK that turns everyday notifications into real-time feedback touchpoints, emerged first place winner in the Hackathon.

Other winners include Ideathon winners VARSITY SCAPE who came second with a N20,000,000 prize, FARMSLATE who came third with a N15,000,000 prize, SANE AI who came fourth with a N5,000,000 prize and FERTITUDE, who secured the win for the Women-Led category, taking home a N5,000,000 prize.

For the Hackathon, ILLUMITRUST came second, following VOC AI with a N15,000,000 prize, FIX FRAUD AI came third with a N10,000,000 prize and RAPID DEV came fourth with a N5,000,000 prize. Congratulating the winners, Moruf Oseni, the MD/CEO of Wema Bank, encouraged more youth to explore innovation and channel their creativity positively and productively.

Reiterating the bank’s commitment to empowering lives through innovation, Oseni said: “For eight decades, we have stood as Nigeria’s longest surviving indigenous bank, waded market storms, adapted to countless disruptions, transformed alongside our nation over the decades, and spearheaded innovation in banking.

“With Hackaholics, we decided to go beyond being innovators to becoming the bank that empowers innovators even from as early as their undergraduate years.

We recognise that the future of this continent will be built on the bedrock of Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), which is why our dedication to youth and STEM education is more than just CSR, it is a strategic imperative that we do not compromise on.

We are not just providing platforms, we are investing in the youth, financially, intellectually and in every other way that matters.” “For Hackaholics 6.0, we toured 8 campuses, received over 11,000 highquality applications compared to 2024’s 2,300, applications, and directly engaged over 2,000 participants in regional pitch sessions.

The year-onyear increase in applications shows that Hackaholcis has grown beyond being a competition; it is a thriving national ecosystem for problem solvers.

“The sheer volume and quality of the ideas and solutions we have discovered solidifies our belief that the African challenge is the African opportunity and as a Bank, we will continue to fuel the innovators that will transform opportunity into impact.

We are proud of every participant who started this journey, and of course the finalists who made it this far. To the winners, I say Congratulations; Wema Bank is with you, all the way”, Oseni concluded.

Since its launch in 2019, Hackaholics has disbursed $300,000 in funding to youth and startup innovators across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria, disbursing N75 million to women-led teams in 2023 and 2024 alone—a testament to the Bank’s intentional drive for women inclusion in tech and innovation.

Through Hackaholicsand several other initiatives pioneered by the Bank, Wema Bank continues to invest in Nigerian youth, support innovators and promote inclusion in the spaces that matter, perpetually fulfilling its mission of Empowering Lives Through Innovation.