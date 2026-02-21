Channels TV Cameraman Buried As Gov Mohammed Approves Widow’s Automatic Employment

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the automatic employment of Mrs Sarah Ben, widow of late Channels Television cameraman, Pwakaniso Ben Sylvanus, into the Bauchi State Civil Service.

Governor Mohammed announced the appointment during the burial of the late journalist in Kangling, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Saturday.

The governor was ably represented by the Commissioner for Information, Usman Shehu Usman, the governor described the gesture as part of government’s commitment to supporting families of citizens who lose their lives in the line of duty.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the late cameraman died on February 15, 2026, following injuries sustained in a motor accident along Duguri Road while covering a project commissioning by the North East Development Commission.

Recall that the Governor Mohammed, who earlier visited injured journalists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), directed his personal physician to oversee their treatment.

He extended condolences to the family of the deceased and members of the journalism profession, describing the loss as painful and unfortunate.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Mohammed Gidado, praised the late Ben as a dedicated professional who served with humility and commitment.

Clergy and dignitaries at the burial commended the governor for the compassionate intervention.