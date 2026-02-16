Channel TV Cameraman, Ben, Dies Days After Accident With 13 Other Journalists

Atragic road accident involving 13 journalists covering activities of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), in Bauchi State has claimed the life of Kani Benjamin, a cameraman with Channels Television, who had earlier survived the crash with injuries.

The crash occurred on February 6, along the Yashi–Yelwan Duguri Road in Alkaleri Local Government Area, shortly after the commissioning and handover of a Government Secondary School in Yelwan Duguri by the Minister of State for Regional Development, Alhaji Uba Maigari Ahmadu.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle conveying the journalists attempted to overtake a convoy but lost control, veered off the road and somersaulted several times, throwing some occupants out. The victims sustained varying degrees of injuries, including head trauma, bruises and fractures.

Kani Benjamin, who was seated in the front seat of the vehicle, suffered severe spinal cord injuries. He was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH), where he under- went surgery.

Despite efforts by medical personnel to save his life, he died at about 4:00 a.m. yesterday while receiving treatment. His death has thrown the media community into mourning, as colleagues described him as dedicated and committed to his profession. He is survived by his wife and two children.