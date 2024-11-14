Channel Funds To Industrialisation, Not Palliatives, Anglican Church Tells FG

Share

The Archbishop and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has advised the Federal Government to channel the funds it spent on palliatives to build industries.

Ndukuba, who gave the advice at the opening of the 14th edition of the 2024 Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON) on Tuesday in Abuja, said investing in industrialisation could create more employment.

Ndukuba told journalists on the sidelines of the event, that revitalising moribund textiles and other industries as well as establishing new ones across the six geo-political zones in the country could reduce economic hardship.

The cleric commended the government for ensuring that the scope of intervention of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) expanded from building infrastructure to carrying out research programmes, innovation and industrialisation.

